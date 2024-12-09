David Njoku Finds The End Zone In Week 14 Loss
3 days agoCleveland Browns tight end David Njoku caught seven of his 13 targets for 42 yards and a touchdown in a 27-14 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 14. Njoku led the team with 13 targets while hauling in a 15-yard touchdown from Jameis Winston in the fourth quarter. The veteran tight end has been producing excellent fantasy numbers of late with three touchdowns and 30 targets over his past two contests. While he isn't doing much work down the field, Njoku's production at the tight end position has been a huge boost for fantasy managers. Njoku remains a must-start in fantasy heading into a Week 15 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Source: NFL.com
