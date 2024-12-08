David Moore Too Risky To Play In Week 14
3 days agoCarolina Panthers wide receiver David Moore should be thought of as a desperation WR5 when the Panthers take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 14. The veteran receiver has commanded 19 targets during the past two weeks as second-year quarterback Bryce Young has shown dramatic improvement, but this week's matchup is best avoided. The Eagles rank third in air yards allowed, third in yards after catch, and are tied for sixth in sacks, and the Panthers are the biggest underdog of the weekend. Managers in playoff contention almost certainly will have stronger options elsewhere on their rosters.
Source: RotoBaller
