David Moore A Desperation Flex Play In Week 17
2 weeks agoCarolina Panthers wide receiver David Moore should be viewed as a desperation flex option in deeper formats in Week 17 when he faces the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While he has seen a solid 6.2 targets per game over his past four contests, Moore has only averaged 3.2 receptions per game. During this span he has tallied just 40.8 yards per game while being deployed as the No.3/No.4 wide receiver in this offense. However, with Xavier Legette (hip) listed as questionable, Moore could have a path to be a starting option this weekend. In addition, with top running back Chuba Hubbard (knee) on the IR, the Panthers may need to rely on their passing attack to keep up with Tampa Bay. Facing a weak Tampa Bay Secondary that has allowed the sixth-most PPR points to opposing wideouts still makes Moore a risky flex option given his placement on the depth chart.
Source: RotoBaller
