David Montgomery Looks To Shine In Divisional Matchup
2 days agoDetroit Lions running backs David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs will continue operating as arguably the NFL's most dangerous thunder-lightning duo as the Lions prepare for a Week 14 divisional tilt against the Packers on Thursday Night Football. Fresh off another Thursday contest, Montgomery carried the ball 21 times for 88 yards during Detroit's narrow win over the Bears on Thanksgiving Day. Montgomery's reliability in high-volume situations remains vital to Detroit's offense. Green Bay's run defense presents a challenge, ranking eighth in the league in rushing yards allowed per game (106.6). However, opportunities may still be plentiful for Montgomery, especially if Detroit leans on short passes to neutralize the Packers' front. Green Bay has allowed the eighth-most receptions and sixth-most receiving yards to running backs this season, making Montgomery a solid RB2 option with upside.
Source: RotoBaller
