Davante Adams Finds The End Zone In Week 14
3 days agoNew York Jets wide receiver Davante Adams caught nine of his 11 targets for 109 yards and a touchdown in a 32-26 overtime loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 14. Adams hauled in Aaron Rodgers' lone touchdown pass on a three-yard catch in the third quarter, the 79th time the two have hooked up for a score across both the regular and postseason. The veteran receiver now has a touchdown in two straight games and in three of his past five. He is shaping up as a solid WR2 with the fantasy playoffs approaching and will be an excellent fantasy play against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 15.
Source: NFL.com
