Daulton Varsho Unlikely To Be Ready For Opening Day
2 days agoToronto Blue Jays outfielder Daulton Varsho (shoulder) sounds unlikely to be ready for Opening Day in 2025, according to general manager Ross Atkins. "I don't want to limit him, but based on history, that could be unrealistic," said Atkins. Nothing is guaranteed at this time in the offseason, but it sounds like the Blue Jays aren't going to rush the 28-year-old in his recovery from surgery that he had on his right shoulder in late September. We'll have a better idea of his recovery timeline when the calendars flip to 2025, but Varsho's fantasy value will obviously take a hit if he's not ready for Opening Day. The former second-rounder had another below-average offensive season in Toronto in 2024, slashing .214/.293/.407 with a .700 OPS, 18 home run, 58 RBI, 10 steals and 73 runs scored in 136 games. Varsho's declining offensive profile and recovery from shoulder surgery won't make him very attractive in fantasy drafts next year.
Source: Sportsnet.ca - Shi Davidi
