Darnell Mooney Leads Falcons In Receiving Yards In Week 14
3 days agoAtlanta Falcons wide receiver Darnell Mooney hauled in six of seven targets for 142 yards in Sunday's 42-21 loss to the Vikings. Mooney ripped off chunk plays of 24, 28, and 49 yards on the way to logging the highest yardage total of the season and of his career. The 27-year-old has now recorded six or more targets in 10 of 13 games this season, catching six or more passes in three of them, and now has a slight edge for the team lead in receiving yards with 873 compared to Drake London's 866 yards. The fifth-year pro will look to keep rolling in Week 15 against the Raiders who allowed three different wide receivers to catch four passes for at least 59 yards while allowing two touchdowns to wideouts in Week 14. Mooney figures to be in the WR3 range again for that matchup.
Source: ESPN
