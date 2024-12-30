Darius Slayton Catches Touchdown Pass On Sunday Afternoon
1 week agoNew York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton caught one of three targets during Sunday's Week 17 win over the Indianapolis Colts. His lone reception wound up being a 32-yard touchdown, giving him double-digit fantasy points in some PPR leagues. The 27-year-old's fantasy production has been minimal ever since the Giants benched and released Daniel Jones, but he was able to display a spark in the penultimate game of the regular season. Moving forward, most redraft managers can avoid Slayton as he remains New York's No. 3 wide receiver behind Malik Nabers and Wan'Dale Robinson.
Source: RotoBaller
