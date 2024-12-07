Daniel Carlson Not A Dependable Kicking Option Against Bucs
4 days agoLas Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson is coming off one of the worst performances of his career and fails to inspire confidence heading into Week 14 of the NFL season. During last week's game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Carlson went 2-for-2 on extra points but just 1-for-4 on field goals. The three missed kicks tied a career-most for the Raiders' kicker, who hadn't previously done that since the second game of his career back in 2018. Even ignoring the misses, Carlson isn't a super dependable fantasy option as he ranks 16th in fantasy points scored among kickers this year. In Week 14, he'll face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who rank near the middle of the league in terms of fantasy points allowed to kickers. Notably, they have held their opponents to a modest 1.8 field goals per game, including just 0.2 from beyond 50 yards. In any given week, Carlson ranks as a fringe top-18 option and can be left on waivers in most leagues with 14 or fewer teams.
Source: RotoBaller
