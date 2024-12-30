Daniel Carlson Nails Four Field Goals In Road Win
2 weeks agoLas Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson went 4-for-4 on field goals and also converted his lone extra-point attempt during Sunday's Week 17 win over the New Orleans Saints. His field goals came from 25, 31, 39, and 54 yards out. Carlson has now made four-plus field goals in 25 percent of his games this season, pushing him just inside the top 12 kickers (based on fantasy points) so far. Although his fantasy production has been relatively inconsistent due to the Raiders' developing offense, Carlson remains an intriguing weekly streamer with very high upside. He should continue to be viewed as a fringe top-12 kicking option in fantasy football ahead of Week 18 against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Source: RotoBaller
