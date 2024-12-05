Dalton Kincaid Sheds Non-Contact Jersey
20 hours agoBuffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (knee) was seen at Thursday's practice wearing a normal jersey. The Bills listed Kincaid as limited for the first practice of the week on Wednesday, but it appears he's upgraded to full on Thursday, which would give him a great shot at returning in Week 14 against the Los Angeles Rams after missing the last two games. The 25-year-old has been a disappointment as the TE1 in Buffalo in his second year in the NFL, but when healthy, he's still ahead of Dawson Knox in the TE pecking order for the Bills. If Kincaid returns this Sunday, he should at least be considered a low-end TE1 option for fantasy managers against a Rams defense that has been a top-10 matchup for opposing TEs in terms of half-PPR points per game. In his first 10 games this year, Kincaid caught 34 passes for 356 yards and two touchdowns. UPDATE: Kincaid was officially limited again on Thursday.
Source: ESPN.com - Alaina Getzenberg
