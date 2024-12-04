X
2 days agoPhiladelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (knee) is not practicing on Wednesday after suffering a knee injury in the Week 13 win over the Baltimore Ravens. Goedert has already missed three games this season and could be trending toward another absence. The 29-year-old has hauled in 38 passes for 441 yards and two touchdowns this year, but he has only produced more than 10 half-PPR fantasy points in two of his nine games. With DeVonta Smith (hamstring) potentially returning to face the Carolina Panthers in Week 13, Philly might opt to be extra cautious with its star tight end. If he does not play, Grant Calcaterra is a potential deep-league streaming option against a Carolina defense that has allowed the most fantasy points per game to tight ends.--Jackson Sparks - RotoBaller
Source: Dave Zangaro

