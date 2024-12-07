Dallas Goedert Lands On Injured Reserve
4 days agoPhiladelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (knee) is heading to Injured Reserve on Saturday because of the knee injury he suffered in the Week 13 victory over the Baltimore Ravens last Sunday, according to sources. It means that Goedert will have to miss at least the next four games, but the plan is for him to be back at full speed heading into the playoffs. Technically, he'll be eligible to return for the Week 18 regular-season finale against the division-rival New York Giants, but it sounds like we won't see Goedert again until the postseason. Fantasy managers in redraft leagues can send him to the waiver wire for a healthy body. The 29-year-old also missed a few games earlier in 2024 due to injuries and he'll finish 2024 with 38 catches, 441 yards and two scores on 46 targets in nine games. Grant Calcaterra becomes a TE2 streaming option for the final five games in fantasy with Goedert now sidelined.
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
