Dalen Terry Won't Play On Monday
3 weeks agoChicago Bulls guard Dalen Terry (knee) has been ruled out ahead of Monday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Terry will miss his second game in a row due to a right knee issue. The Bulls will be a bit shorthanded at the guard spot with Zach LaVine (back) also out on Monday. That should mean that Talen Horton-Tucker, Julian Phillips, and Ayo Dosunmu will also see a boost in playing time. Dosunmu is the best streaming option here and should see more ball handling responsibilities with LaVine sidelined.
Source: Eric Koreen
