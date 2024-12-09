Cooper Kupp Snags Sixth Score Of The Season
2 days agoLos Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp brought in five of his eight targets on Sunday against the Bills and finished with 92 receiving yards. He caught his sixth touchdown of the season with an acrobatic catch at the goal line in the third quarter of the Rams' impressive 44-42 win over Buffalo. It was a nice bounce-back game for Kupp after just 17 yards against the Saints, and he now has four scores in his last four games and is up to 657 yards for the season. He is a solid WR2 with WR1 upside for this week's matchup with the 49ers on Thursday Night Football. He has missed the Rams last three matchups with the Niners but has 40 catches for 441 yards and two touchdowns in his last four games against his division foes.
Source: NFL.com
