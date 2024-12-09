Cole Kmet Disappears In Week 14 Loss To 49ers
2 days agoChicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet had a disappointing performance in the team's tough 38-13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 14. Kmet was shut out, finishing with zero receptions—a significant step back from his recent solid performances. He was targeted on the Bears' two-point conversion attempt, but unfortunately, he dropped what was a very catchable ball, further adding to his frustration. As was the case with most of the Bears' pass catchers, Kmet's fantasy production suffered due to the team's inability to move the ball through the air, with just 134 passing yards total. It was a challenging day for the offense, and Kmet couldn't find his rhythm. The Bears will look to get back on track next Monday night when they face the Minnesota Vikings in a crucial rematch.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN