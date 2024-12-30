Chase McLaughlin Makes Eight Kicks
2 weeks agoTampa Bay Buccaneers kicker Chase McLaughlin saw a ton of work during Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers. McLaughlin was called upon for six extra point attempts and two field goals and he connected on all of them to make an eight-kick day for him. Fantasy managers who trusted McLaughlin saw a good result during Sunday's blowout win. The 28-year-old has been one of the more reliable kicking options this season. He continues to get plenty of chances with the way this Bucs offense is rolling right now. McLaughlin remains a strong streaming option for next week's matchup against the New Orleans Saints.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN