Chase Brown Has Another Impressive Showing In Week 15
3 weeks agoCincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown ran for 97 yards off 25 carries while adding three catches for 16 yards in Sunday's victory over the Titans. He also scored two touchdowns. Without question, Brown continues to get it done for fantasy managers, finding the end zone at least once in nine of his previous 11 appearances. He'll look to keep it going in the Week 16 AFC North clash with the Browns, with Brown going for only 44 yards off 15 touches when Cincinnati made the trip to Cleveland back in October.
Source: ESPN
