Chargers Have No Plans To Get DJ Chark Involved
3 days agoLos Angeles Chargers wide receiver DJ Chark has been active for just two games this season, and he has not recorded a target. The former 1,000-yard receiver has reportedly struggled to make an impact with his fourth NFL team and is unlikely to see an upgrade in his role down the stretch. "Some guys are playing better than him," head coach Jim Harbaugh said. "It's a meritocracy out there." Chark was a second-round pick by the Jaguars in 2018 and has recorded at least 500 yards in each season of his career in which he played at least five games. However, any deep-league fantasy managers holding onto him can let him go, though he might be worth holding in dynasty setups since he will be a 28-year-old free agent this offseason.
Source: The Athletic
