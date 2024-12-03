Chandler Stephenson Returns To Action Tuesday
3 days agoSeattle Kraken center Chandler Stephenson (illness) will be back in the lineup on Tuesday against Carolina. He missed Saturday's 4-2 loss to San Jose due to an illness. Stephenson is among the Kraken's top scorers with 16 points (two goals, 14 assists) in 24 games. He will center the second line, flanked by Jared McCann and Brandon Tanev. Andre Burakovsky and Daniel Sprong will be scratched for Tuesday's action. Burakovsky went scoreless in 11 of 14 appearances last month and hasn't done much all season, posting nine points (one goal, eight assists) in 25 games. Sprong has recorded one goal with a minus-two rating in six appearances since rejoining the team from Vancouver on Nov. 8.
Source: Julian Gaudio
