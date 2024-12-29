Chad Ryland Misses Extra Point In Loss
2 weeks agoArizona Cardinals kicker Chad Ryland converted his lone field goal attempt but missed an extra point during Saturday's Week 17 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. The second-year kicker wasn't able to build on last week's dominant showing against the Carolina Panthers. Ryland's missed kick brought him to 21-for-22 on extra points and 26-for-30 on field goals in 2024. He'll look to bounce back as a decent streamer next week, assuming Matt Prater (knee) doesn't return from injured reserve for the Cardinals' season finale.
Source: RotoBaller
