CeeDee Lamb Has No Injury Designation, Is A WR1 Option For Week 14
4 days agoDallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (shoulder) has no injury designation going into Monday night's matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals. Lamb did not practice on Thursday, but was upgraded to limited on Friday and Saturday and cleared having any designation for the game. Lamb reenters WR1 territory in one of the best matchups possible as he gears up to face an atrocious Cincinnati secondary. Do not hesitate to start the star receiver this week.
Source: RotoBaller
