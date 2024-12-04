CeeDee Lamb, Brandin Cooks Not At Practice
2 days agoAccording to Calvin Watkins of the Dallas News, Dallas Cowboys wide receivers CeeDee Lamb (shoulder) and Brandin Cooks (knee) were not seen at practice on Wednesday. Fantasy managers should pay close attention to their initial status on the practice report on Thursday, as the Cowboys do not play until Monday evening. Lamb aggravated a previous shoulder injury during their Week 13 victory over the New York Giants, while Cooks returned from his seven-game absence this past weekend. Fantasy managers should not be overly concerned if both wideouts remain limited participants during the initial practice sessions of the week. Lamb should be viewed as a top-12 option on Monday evening, and Cooks as a lower-end flex facing a weak Cincinnati secondary.
Source: Calvin Watkins
