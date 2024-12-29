Carson Wentz, Chris Oladokun Both Expected To Play In Week 18
2 weeks agoThe Kansas City Chiefs are expected to rest Patrick Mahomes and start Carson Wentz at quarterback during Week 18 against the Denver Broncos, according to Peter Schrager of FOX Sports. Schrager also expects that the Chiefs will promote third-year quarterback Chris Oladokun from the practice squad to play some snaps. Wentz may generate some appeal in two-quarterback leagues given the Chiefs' potent offense, but his value will be limited if he doesn't play the whole game. Meanwhile, although it will be good for the Chiefs to see what they have in Oladokun, a South Dakota State product, he has no NFL playing experience and won't get a full game's worth of reps. He can be avoided in all fantasy and gambling settings.
Source: Peter Schrager
