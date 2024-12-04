Carlton Davis III Returns To Full Practice
3 days agoDetroit Lions defensive back Carlton Davis III (knee) was a full participant during Tuesday's practice session. This is good news to see Davis getting upgraded to full in practice ahead of Thursday's game against the Green Bay Packers. It appears Davis is on track to return from his one-game absence after suffering a knee injury during the Week 12 win over the Indianapolis Colts. Davis has been an important piece to the secondary with 51 tackles, 10 passes defended, and two interceptions this season. Davis should be ready to go, barring any setbacks ahead of Thursday's game.
