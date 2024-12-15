Carlton Davis III Questionable To Return Versus Buffalo
3 weeks agoDetroit Lions cornerback Carlton Davis III (concussion, jaw) is questionable to return to Sunday's showdown with the Buffalo Bills. The 27-year-old is one of the Lions most dependable defenders, totaling 54 tackles and adding two picks during the 2024-25 campaign. With Josh Allen and the Bills offense currently having no issues putting up points in Week 15, Detroit needs Davis back on the field as soon as possible. But if he can't return, Khalil Dorsey could see more action.
Source: Rachel Hopmayer
