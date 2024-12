Share: Link copied to clipboard!

The St. Louis Cardinals are entering a rebuilding stage this offseason, but teams that have talked to the Cardinals have come away with the impression that they will not trade closer Ryan Helsley . "It's something we will always remain open-minded to, but our plan is to have him be part of our organization," president of baseball operations John Mozeliak said. Helsley is entering his age-30 season and is projected to earn $8.5 million in his final year of arbitration eligibility. His value is as high as it will probably ever be after he saved a league-high 49 games in 53 chances in 2024 on his way to winning the award for best closer in the National League. Helsley also had a strong 2.04 ERA in his 66 1/3 frames. The Cardinals are open to trading third baseman Nolan Arenado , but they aren't expected to go for a full teardown. The Cardinals also aren't considering moving Helsley to their starting rotation.