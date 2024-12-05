Cardinals Looking To Hold Onto Ryan Helsley?
20 hours agoThe St. Louis Cardinals are entering a rebuilding stage this offseason, but teams that have talked to the Cardinals have come away with the impression that they will not trade closer Ryan Helsley. "It's something we will always remain open-minded to, but our plan is to have him be part of our organization," president of baseball operations John Mozeliak said. Helsley is entering his age-30 season and is projected to earn $8.5 million in his final year of arbitration eligibility. His value is as high as it will probably ever be after he saved a league-high 49 games in 53 chances in 2024 on his way to winning the award for best closer in the National League. Helsley also had a strong 2.04 ERA in his 66 1/3 frames. The Cardinals are open to trading third baseman Nolan Arenado, but they aren't expected to go for a full teardown. The Cardinals also aren't considering moving Helsley to their starting rotation.
Source: The Athletic - Ken Rosenthal
