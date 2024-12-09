Cameron Payne Tagged As Questionable On Monday
2 days agoNew York Knicks guard Cameron Payne (elbow) is listed as questionable heading into Monday night's matchup against the Toronto Raptors. He's dealing with a left elbow issue which has caused him to miss the team's last two games. Over his last 12 games, he was seeing around 18 minutes per contest while averaging 9.3 points, 3.4 assists, and 1.9 rebounds per game. If he's unable to play, Miles McBride should see some extra minutes off of the bench. McBride posted eight points, two assists, two rebounds, one steal, and one block across 27 minutes against the Pistons with Payne out.
Source: NBA Injury Report
