Cameron Johnson Will Play On Sunday
2 weeks agoBrooklyn Nets forward Cameron Johnson (hip) is available for Sunday's game against the Orlando Magic. Johnson is back in the mix after missing their last game due to a right hip contusion. He has been the primary scoring option with Cam Thomas (hamstring) sidelined for the last few weeks. However, Thomas is back for Sunday's game, so Johnson will probably see a reduced role on offense going forward. Despite that, Johnson is still an important piece to this roster and should be started in most fantasy formats.
Source: Brian Lewis
