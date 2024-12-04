Cameron Johnson Listed As Questionable Against Indiana
3 days agoBrooklyn Nets forward Cameron Johnson (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's matchup against the Indiana Pacers due to a left ankle sprain. If Johnson is unable to suit up, Tyrese Martin could see an increased role and potentially draw another start. Johnson has been an important contributor for the Nets, averaging 18.1 points and 4.2 rebounds per game. In his most recent outing against Orlando, he delivered an impressive 26 points in 36 minutes. Fantasy managers will want to monitor his status, as a return would provide a significant boost to their lineups.
Source: NBA Injury Report
Source: NBA Injury Report