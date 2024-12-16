Cameron Dicker Makes Three Kicks In Week 15 Loss
3 weeks agoLos Angeles Chargers kicker Cameron Dicker made all three of his kicks in a Week 15 loss to the Tampa Bay Bucs. Dicker made two extra points and his lone field goal attempt from 41 yards out. It was a rough game for the Chargers offense in general, which limited Dicker's opportunities. Despite a quick turnaround to be ready for Week 16 against the Broncos on Thursday Night Football, Dicker should see more chances to kick and put up a better fantasy performance.
Source: ESPN.com
Source: ESPN.com