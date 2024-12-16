Cam Hart Leaves With Concussion
3 weeks agoAccording to Tyler Dragon of USA Today, Los Angeles Chargers defensive back Cam Hart (concussion) was forced from Sunday's 40-17 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and did not return. Before leaving, the 24-year-old notched one tackle and one pass breakup. Hart sustained his injury in the final minute of the second quarter while defending a deep shot to Bucs' wideout Mike Evans. It's undoubtedly a blow to the team as the rookie DB was starting for the Chargers and their third-leading snap-getter among defensive backs. With LA on a short week and a matchup against the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football, we'll unlikely see him clear the league's protocol expeditiously enough to be active for the game. However, crazier things have happened. Fantasy managers will want to monitor his status over the coming days.
Source: Tyler Dragon
