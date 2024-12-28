Cam Akers Not Recommended For The Fantasy Finals
2 weeks agoMinnesota Vikings running back Cam Akers should not be started in this Sunday's divisional tilt against the visiting Green Bay Packers. The 25-year-old's workload has mostly been contingent on game script and the health of backfield mate Aaron Jones in 2024. Akers had gotten some extended run when Jones was dinged up or the game was safely at hand. However, this season, he's been less effective with a larger rush share. Since his move to Minnesota, the Florida State product has yet to run for more than 2.9 yards per carry when he receives ten or more attempts. This starkly contrasts the 6.68 he's averaged over the other 19 carries. The Vikings' meeting with Green Bay projects to be a good one, as both teams are vying for playoff spots -- so Akers does not figure to see an increase in workload unless Jones misses snaps or is loose with the football. He comes in as RotoBaller's PPR RB52 ahead of this week's slate of action.
Source: ESPN
