Calvin Ridley Leads Titans In Receiving Vs. Jaguars
3 days agoTennessee Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley caught seven passes on 12 targets for 59 yards in a 10-6 loss to Jacksonville in Week 14. Ridley absolutely dominated targets yet again with a 38% share, the next closest receiver only drawing four on the day. Unfortunately for Ridley, there wasn't much happening on offense for the Titans, as quarterback Will Levis (shoulder) struggled to move the ball downfield all afternoon. Perhaps the play that defined the game for Tennessee was Ridley catching a pass on 3rd & 5 and running out of bounds short of the first down with under two minutes to play. The Titans did not get the fourth down conversion in the red zone on the subsequent play, ultimately ending the game. While the Titans have many issues to fix, Ridley remains a staple of this offense and the clear favorite target of Levis, making him a must-start every week. Up next is a home matchup against the Bengals and their beatable secondary.
Source: ESPN
