Caleb Williams A High-Risk, High-Reward QB Option In Week 14
4 days agoThis Sunday, rookie quarterback Caleb Williams presents a high-risk, high-reward fantasy option as he faces off against the San Francisco 49ers. Williams will look to build on his strong performance from Week 13, where he completed 20 of 39 passes for 256 yards and three touchdowns in a win over the Detroit Lions. However, this week presents a far more formidable challenge. The 49ers rank 4th in the NFL in passing yards allowed, limiting opponents to just 190 yards per game. Adding to Williams' concerns are the injuries to two of his top playmakers, D'Andre Swift (quadriceps) and DJ Moore (quadriceps), both of whom are listed as questionable. While both players practiced on a limited basis Friday, their availability for Sunday remains uncertain. If Swift and Moore can suit up, Williams could be a borderline QB1 for Week 14. However, without them, it's hard to feel confident starting him in most fantasy leagues.
Source: Patrick Norton
Source: Patrick Norton