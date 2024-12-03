Caleb Martin Returning On Tuesday
3 days agoPhiladelphia 76ers forward Caleb Martin (back) is available ahead of Tuesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Martin is back in the mix following a two-game absence due to back soreness. He'll head to the bench with Kenyon Martin Jr. getting the starting nod on Tuesday. Martin is coming off a 19-point game across 27 minutes during his last game. He figures to lose some minutes here, but could still be worth a look as a low-end streaming option.
Source: NBA Injury Report
