Cal Mitchell, White Sox Agree To Minors Deal
3 days agoFree-agent outfielder Cal Mitchell and the Chicago White Sox agreed to a minor-league deal on Sunday that includes an invite to major-league spring training, according to sources. The 25-year-old outfielder has a .627 career OPS in 71 career big-league games with the Pittsburgh Pirates but did hit an impressive .277/.359/.512 with an .871 OPS, a career-high 22 home runs, 70 RBI, 12 stolen bases and 69 runs scored in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League for Triple-A El Paso in the San Diego Padres organization in 122 games this past season. Mitchell went hitless in five plate appearances over two games for Pittsburgh in 2023 and batted .226 (48-for-212) with five homers and 17 RBI in 69 games in his rookie season with the Bucs back in 2022. He'll have a better chance to make an impact again at the major-league level in 2025 with the White Sox as a reserve outfielder.
Source: Aram Leighton
