Cade York Misses Critical Field Goal
2 weeks agoCincinnati Bengals kicker Cade York has been a bit shaky during his brief time with the team. On Saturday, York looked solid until he missed a 33-yard field goal that would've won the Bengals the game in overtime. Luckily for him, the Bengals forced the Denver Broncos to punt again and Cincinnati ended up winning the contest. York has now missed at least one kick in each of his last three games. The 23-year-old does have potential, but he'll likely be seeking a new home soon with Evan McPherson (groin) possibly returning in Week 18.
Source: ESPN
