Cade York Has Streaming Appeal For Week 14
3 days agoCincinnati Bengals kicker Cade York has taken over the starting kicking duties with Evan McPherson (groin) being placed on the injured reserve. York has only appeared in one game this season with the Washington Commanders. York missed both of his field goal attempts and made two extra point attempts. The 23-year-old should immediately be placed on the fantasy radar given how many points this offense has been scoring this season. York figures to get plenty of chances during the Week 14 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. Fantasy managers looking for a kicker for this weekend should take a look at York.
Source: ESPN
