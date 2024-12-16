Bucky Irving Rushes For Over 100 Yards
3 weeks agoTampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving was up in the air to play against the Chargers in Week 15 due to back and hip injuries, but he ultimately suited up on Sunday. The rookie back didn't show any signs of being injured, as he rushed for 117 yards on 15 attempts in the win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Irving continues to split up the workload with Rachaad White in the backfield. Both players saw 15 carries on Sunday, but Irving looked much better on the ground, just like he has all year. It wasn't a great fantasy day for Irving, though, as he wasn't able to find the end zone this weekend. However, fantasy managers who stuck with him still got pretty decent results on a 117-yard day. Irving should remain on the RB2 radar for next week's matchup with the Dallas Cowboys.
Source: ESPN
