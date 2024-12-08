Bucky Irving Questionable To Return Against Raiders
3 days agoTampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (back) has been tagged as questionable to return Sunday after leaving the game with a back injury. He was uncertain to play in this game in the first place due to hip and back issues but was named active ahead of kickoff. Unfortunately, the back issue was aggravated in this case. If he's unable to return, he'll finish with four carries for three yards and one catch for 15 yards while Rachaad White should see a bigger snap share.
Source: Buccaneers Communications
