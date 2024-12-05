Bub Means Downgrades To Non-Participation On Thursday
18 hours agoNew Orleans Saints wide receiver Bub Means (ankle) was downgraded to a non-participant during Thursday's practice, according to John Hendrix of Saints News Network. Means was placed on the injured reserve during the first week of November due to a high-ankle sprain. The 23-year-old returned to practice on Wednesdays as a limited participant. However, seeing his status already downgraded is not a positive sign regarding his availability for this weekend. Fantasy managers in deeper formats should continue to monitor his status on Friday, as he may be in danger of missing his fifth-straight contest. Before the injury, Means emerged as a starter in the passing attack, with both Chris Olave (concussion) and Rashid Shaheed (knee) on the IR. During Weeks 6 through 8, Means brought in an average of 3.0 receptions per game. If Means cannot play on Sunday, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Kevin Austin will likely sit at the top of the depth chart.
Source: John Hendrix
