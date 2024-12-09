Bryce Young Leads Near Upset In Philadelphia
2 days agoCarolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young completed 55% of his pass attempts for 191 yards, a touchdown, and an interception in a 22-16 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Young also added 29 rushing yards on seven attempts. For the most part, Young continued to look poised and confident, a recent development for the second-year quarterback. On 3rd-and-11 from Carolina's two-yard line, with 2:43 left in the fourth quarter and down six, he delivered a strike on a scramble drill play to Xavier Legette to keep the Panthers' hopes alive. Later that drive, Legette dropped the potential go-ahead touchdown with under a minute remaining. While Carolina has no postseason aspirations, the front office will closely monitor the play of their quarterback, who takes on Dallas in Week 15.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN