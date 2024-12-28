Bryce Young A QB2 With Upside In Week 17 Against Bucs
2 weeks agoCarolina Panthers second-year quarterback Bryce Young has looked much better late in the season after being benched early on for veteran Andy Dalton. While Young is on the rise heading into a Week 17 divisional matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, he'll be without star running back Chuba Hubbard (calf, knee), who was placed on Injured Reserve. Outside of that, though, Young is set up nicely in his second meeting against a Tampa defense that has allowed the second-most fantasy points to opposing QBs in 2024, including 4,004 passing yards and 24 total touchdown passes. In the first meeting against the Bucs on Dec. 1, Young had a season-high 298 passing yards and a touchdown in the overtime loss. In the last five weeks, Young has been a top-10 fantasy QB with 1,255 passing yards, six touchdowns and three picks. He's still a QB2 in fantasy, but there's reason to believe he could have another decent game.
Source: Pro Football Reference
