Bryce Huff Questionable To Return
1 week agoPhiladelphia Eagles defensive end Bryce Huff (shoulder) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys. Huff returned from his five-game absence due to a wrist injury in this game but is now headed back to the locker room. Before exiting he did not tally a tackle. Across his first ten games of the season, Huff tallied ten tackles and 2.5 sacks. While sidelined, Jalyx Hunt should see an uptick in playing time.
Source: Dave Zangaro
