Browns Waive Kadarius Toney
3 days agoThe Cleveland Browns waived wide receiver Kadarius Toney on Tuesday. Toney was recently signed to the 53-man active roster from the practice squad on Saturday, but he wasn't targeted at all in the team's Week 14 loss to the division-rival Pittsburgh Steelers, and he failed to haul in his only target while carrying the ball twice for minus-four yards in his three games active for the Browns this year. The 25-year-old former first-round pick by the New York Giants in 2021 out of Florida has been a massive bust in the NFL and has missed lots of time due to lower-body injuries that have slowed him down. In three-plus seasons, Toney has only managed 82 receptions on 116 targets for 760 yards (9.3 yards per catch) and three touchdowns in 35 games (10), adding 23 carries for 115 yards and another score. If nobody claims Toney on waivers, he'll be free to sign with any team.
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
