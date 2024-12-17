Brock Stewart May Not Be Ready For Spring Training
3 weeks agoThe Minnesota Twins are unsure if right-handed reliever Brock Stewart (shoulder) will be ready for the start of spring training in February despite starting his throwing program in mid-November. Stewart was given a recovery timeline of five to six months after he had season-ending arthroscopic right-shoulder surgery in August. The 33-year-old has been very productive out of Minnesota's bullpen when healthy, but he might not be available to begin next season. Stewart had a 5.17 ERA and 1.47 WHIP in just 15 2/3 innings pitched in 2024, but the year before, he was lights-out with a 0.65 ERA, a 1.08 WHIP, one save and 39 strikeouts in 27 2/3 relief innings for the Twins. He has good control and a high-velocity fastball that can rack up plenty of strikeouts as a high-leverage reliever. When healthy, he has the potential to be a nice target for holds.
Source: Minneapolis Star Tribune - Bobby Nightengale
Source: Minneapolis Star Tribune - Bobby Nightengale