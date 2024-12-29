Brock Purdy With Decent Matchup, O-Line Injuries In Week 17
2 weeks agoSan Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy will face the Detroit Lions at home for Week 17's Monday night matchup. Last week in Miami, Purdy threw a career-high 40 passes, completing 26 of them for 313 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. He also led the team in rushing yards with 26, indicating San Francisco's backfield depletion more than anything. This week, rookie running back Isaac Guerendo (foot, hamstring) has no injury designation which should be a boon to the 49ers offense. The Niners' offensive line won't be at full strength. They're down to their third-string left tackle and starting right tackle Colton McKivitz (knee) is questionable. Detroit's defense is healthy and ranked as the 12th most generous to opposing fantasy quarterbacks in Yahoo default scoring. Look for a game script similar to last week, as San Francisco tries to keep pace with an electric Lions offense. Purdy is a low-end QB1 for fantasy championship week.
Source: Pro Football Reference
Source: Pro Football Reference