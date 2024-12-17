Brock Bowers Has Pedestrian Night In Week 15
2 weeks agoLas Vegas Raiders rookie tight end Brock Bowers was targeted just six times and caught three passes for 35 yards in the Monday night loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Quarterback Desmond Ridder, who was starting in place of the injured Aidan O'Connell (knee), simply did not look the rookie sensation's way many times. Ridder has struggled throughout his career, and one way he could have had a better game is if he had thrown it to his TE more. Bowers is still elite, but fantasy managers will be hoping O'Connell can return to action in Week 16. He shouldn't be benched for any reason, but obviously, his ceiling is much lower with Ridder at QB. The Raiders will face the Jacksonville Jaguars, who have the second-worst overall pass defense in the last 25 years, so the rookie TE should bounce back next week.
Source: ESPN
