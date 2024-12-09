Brian Thomas Jr. Dominant Late In Win Over Titans
2 days agoJacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. started slow but finished strong in a 10-6 victory over the Tennessee Titans. The rookie receiver finished with eight receptions and 86 yards on 12 targets, nine of which came in the fourth quarter. BTJ has been boom-or-bust for a lot of the season, so it was looking like a bust game for him early on. However, he got hot late to become Mac Jones's top receiver, doubling the next most receptions on the team. Usually, BTJ has a low amount of catches but high yards per catch. However, he produced a highly productive PPR outing with a backup QB, making this performance possibly his most impressive of the season. BTJ will look to continue producing with Jones under center in Week 15 against the New York Jets.
Source: RotoBaller
